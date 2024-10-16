Russia’s Su-25 attack aircraft disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Crews of Russia’s Su-25 ground attack aircraft have thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian forces in borderline areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The strike was carried out by aircraft missiles against reconnaissance targets," the ministry said. "According to intelligence reports, the enemy’s armored hardware and manpower were destroyed."

After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, releasing decoy flares, and returned to their airfield of departure.