Musk spends over $1 billion to fund failed coup in Venezuela — Maduro

CARACAS, October 15. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused US entrepreneur Elon Musk of spending at least $1 bln to upend the Venezuelan government following the country’s presidential election on July 28, 2024, as the leader said during his television program "With Maduro +" on the country’s TV.

"Elon Musk invested at least one billion dollars in the coup, in the fascist rebellion, in violence against the electoral process in Venezuela," he claimed. He noted that following the presidential election on July 28 the far right tried to incite violence and destabilize the situation in the country.

"The US government was behind the attempt, there is a constant conspiracy by the 'North American empire,'" he said. He recalled how Musk’s social media accounts called for violence, arson and murder. The Venezuelan president informed that the businessman entrusted Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader, to allocate the funds to terrorist groups.

"Musk has lost," Maduro said as he stressed that "law, truth, sovereignty, order and peace have prevailed in Venezuela."

On July 28, Venezuela held its presidential election. Maduro won after receiving 51.95% of the vote. One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the day of the election that opposing candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and his campaign would not recognize his defeat in the election. The next day, riots and attacks against police officers and military personnel were started by right-wing extremists in the capital and other cities in the republic. Maduro accused the US and Elon Musk of orchestrating the failed coup in Venezuela.