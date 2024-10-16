Zelensky’s so-called victory plan has two secret annexes that won’t be made public

UKRAINE, October 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian settlement plan has two secret annexes that won't be made public and are intended only for the militarily leading Western countries, President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The defense part of the plan has a secret annex. Only the countries with relevant military potential have access to it," he pointed out, presenting his so-called victory plan in the parliament. At the same time, the use of Western air defense capabilities and strikes with long-range weapons on Russian territory were included in the public part of the plan.

Zelensky also said that "the third provision (on deterrence - TASS) has a corresponding secret annex." "The leaders of the US, the UK, France, Italy and Germany have already received it," he added.

The public part of the third provision spoke about the deployment of a kind of "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on the territory of the country.

The plan, presented by Zelensky in the parliament, contained little new compared to the information already circulating in the media. The Ukrainian authorities, who presented their proposals to US President Joe Biden in Washington in late September, "kept them secret" for weeks before finally unveiling them.