MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 23,550 military personnel killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 350 servicemen and two tanks. The Russian military repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks over the day.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian military repelled nine enemy counterattacks towards Zeleny Shlyakh, Lyubimovka, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and equipment in 17 localities of the Kursk Region, including Sudzha.

- Russian jets and missile forces struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 350 personnel. Twenty-one armored vehicles, including two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 16 armored combat vehicles, as well as five mortars and seven automobiles were destroyed. Six Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 23,550 personnel, as well as 160 tanks, 75 infantry fighting vehicles, 100 armored personnel carriers, 934 armored combat vehicles, 639 automobiles, 189 artillery pieces, and 37 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

Surrenders

- Five Ukrainian soldiers convicted of rape and sent to the Kursk Region within a punitive unit of the Ukrainian military have surrendered, Russia's security services told TASS.