Iran tells US it wouldn’t respond to 'limited' Israeli strike — report

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Iran signaled to the US that it is ready to leave a possible Israeli strike unanswered if it is limited, the Israeli government-owned broadcaster Kan reported.

According to the report, Tehran sent this message to Washington "through a third country." Iran notified the US that "if Israel's response to the [previous Iranian] ballistic missile attack is limited to certain targets, Iran would consider this round closed and would not respond," Kan said.

According to Kan, the "behind-the-scenes" message from Iran to the US differs from the Iranian public statements, which threaten a painful response to a possible Israeli strike.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged to choose a time and deliver a surprise response to the attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that strikes on Israel in that case would be even more powerful.