'Nuclear Five' countries meet in New York on October 10, Russian MFA says

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The meeting of the five nuclear weapons countries took place in New York on October 10 at the level of experts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Asked to name a specific date for the next meeting of the group, which had been announced earlier by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, she said it had already happened.

"The meeting you are asking about has already taken place. It was held on October 10 in New York. It was held at the level of experts," the diplomat said at a news conference.

Zakharova said it was attended by representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control.

"Since August of this year, the rotating functions of the coordinator of the 'Nuclear Five' have passed from Russia to China. Consequently, all information concerning logistics, announcements and conclusions of such meetings will be made public by Chinese colleagues in coordination with the other participants," she went on to say. "We intend to continue to use this platform to communicate Russia's principled approaches and important messages on pressing issues of international security regarding the strategic risks that are created by Western countries and increase the level of nuclear threat."