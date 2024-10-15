Former Ukrainian militant wants to become Russian citizen, serve in Russian special forces

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zaichenko, a surrendered militant of the Ukrainian nationalist Aidar formation (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), wants to become a Russian citizen so that he can serve in the Akhmat special forces, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"An Aidar fighter has surrendered to the Akhmat special forces unit and the 4th brigade under the command of Shustry. He is applying for Russian citizenship and seeking acceptance into the Akhmat special forces," he wrote on his Telegram channel, publishing a video of Zaichenko's request. The video shows Zaichenko saying that he served in the "Aidar" battalion. "I voluntarily surrendered to the fighters of the Akhmat special forces. I ask for assistance in obtaining Russian citizenship from the esteemed General Apty Alaudinov in order to further serve in the Akhmat special forces," the serviceman said.

The detachment led by the commander with the call sign Shustry is liberating the Donetsk People's Republic in the area of Chasov Yar. Earlier, Alaudinov reported that Russian fighters take many prisoners from among the elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region.