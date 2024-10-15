Pentagon urges not to compare US support to Ukraine, Israel

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh urged not to compare US support to Ukraine and Israel.

At a briefing, she told reporters that the two conflicts require different capabilities and approaches and "it is a little bit of apples and oranges here."

"Different capabilities, different wars, different regions, and the commitments also to Israel and Ukraine are different," Singh said, when asked why US THAAD air defense systems, deployed in Poland and Romania are not being used to defend Ukraine.

She added that the United States continues to support both countries, taking into account their specific needs.

"This administration, this department, continues to support both [Israel and Ukraine] in the different needs that they need," Singh said.

Earlier, the US Department of State confirmed that a US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and 100 US soldiers had been sent to Israel to ease Israel’s concerns about Iran’s potential retaliation and other security threats.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.