Saudi Arabia’s status to be clear after BRICS summit — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The format of Saudi Arabia’s participation in BRICS will become clear after the upcoming summit of the association in Kazan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The summit will be held very soon. We will inform you additionally who will represent Saudi Arabia or if it will be represented at the summit at all. Based on this, we will make conclusions," he said, commenting on media reports saying that Riyadh has not yet agreed to become a full-fledged participant in the association.

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 through 24.