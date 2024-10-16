Some 5,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 16 /TASS/. Almost 5,000 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 4,893 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

In a separate development, the Russian reconciliation center carried out two humanitarian missions in the town of Al-Salihiyah, distributing 600 sets of food weighting 5.9 metric tons in total.