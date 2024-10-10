Russia ranks second main supplier of LNG to Spain in 9M 2024

MADRID, October 10. /TASS/. Russia was the second main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain in January - September 2024, according to the data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the company’s data, in May, Spain purchased the equivalent of 56,302 GWh of LNG from Russia (almost 22% of the total). As a result, Russia took second place after Algeria in terms of supplies of this fuel to the country. This is slightly less than the figure for the like period of 2023, when Spain purchased 56,490 GWh of LNG from Russia. In September 2024, Madrid purchased 3,368 GWh of gas from Moscow or 13% of the total quantity.

Earlier Enagas reported that Spain purchased 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022. Based on the results of the entire last year, Russia became the third main gas supplier to the kingdom.

As Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS, Spain was the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023. According to the diplomat, from an economic point of view, it is not profitable for the kingdom to break the large long-term contract signed with Russia. In addition, Klimenko drew attention to the fact that, using existing storage and regasification capacities, Spain is actively re-exporting part of its gas to other European countries.