Russian airlines to carry 5.4% passengers in April - October 2024

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport forecasts the incremental growth of air transportation by 5.4% in April - October of this year, Minister Roman Starovoit said.

"We forecast that according to results of the summer navigation, Russian airlines will carry 72.6 mln passengers with the growth by 5.4%," the minister said.

Air transportation totaled more than 63.2 mln passengers in April - September, the minister noted. In summer, Russian airlines carried almost 35 mln passengers, up 4.3% against the last year.