WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called victory plan is deemed unfeasible by both the US and Europe, as fatigue regarding the Ukrainian conflict continues to grow, The Washington Post reported.

According to Ishaan Tharoor, a columnist for the newspaper, "Zelensky’s victory plan will likely be a far cry from the outright ‘victory’ many hoped for, as cynicism and fatigue set in among Ukraine’s western allies."

Meanwhile, "there’s a fracturing consensus among Western governments about how much of Zelensky’s 'wish list' should be granted. But Kiev is, at best, hoping the West can give it as strong of a boost as possible at a future negotiating table," Tharoor notes. The author added that in December 2022, when Zelensky was "feted as a hero at a joint session of Congress," just a few Republicans scoffed"at the reception for him and the vast sums of US taxpayer money being deployed in Ukraine’s defense represent," while this skepticism has become a common viewpoint as the realities of 2024 set in. In addition, this opinion is emphasized by both Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator James David Vance.

Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Sergey Leshchenko, previously stated that Zelensky would present a "victory plan" in the Verkhovna Rada on October 16. According to statements from Ukrainian representatives, the plan includes increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian army, strikes with long-range weapons deep into Russian territory, an accelerated process for Ukraine's accession to NATO, and the involvement of Western countries in Ukraine's reconstruction. Some US and European media outlets cited sources indicating that the reaction of Kiev's allies to these proposals was quite discreet.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula, which is being pushed by Kiev, as unrealistic and pointed to the need to take into account the realities on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the conditions for the conflict settlement, including the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. Moscow also believes all Western sanctions against Russia should be lifted, and Ukraine should commit to a non-aligned and nuclear-free status.