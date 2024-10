HARARE, October 16. /TASS/. The death toll of the fuel truck explosion in Nigeria has increased to 140, AFP reported citing Nigerian emergency services.

Previously, the media reported 94 killed and about 50 injured, as confirmed by the police.

The incident took place in the Jigawa State in the southern part of the country. A fuel truck driver lost control, causing an accident and an explosion, killing people, who gathered at the road to buy fuel.