SPD-50 and SPD-70 engines most interesting for foreign customers — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The SPD-50 and SPD-70 engines are enjoying the highest demand of foreign customs across the range of Russian plasma engines, Director of the Fakel design bureau Gennady Abramenkov told TASS at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Foreign customers are mainly interested at present in SPD-50 and SPD-70 type engines. The demand for the SPD-100 is slightly lower, while the demand for the SPD-140 actually plummeted," the Director said.

