Murder of military officer in Moscow Region pre-planned

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The murder of a military officer in the Moscow Region was planned in advance, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to the preliminary version, this murder was planned and is of a contracted nature," the agency source said.

He also noted that the serviceman's car had been waiting for him, possibly following his movements. The source did not provide any other details.

On Wednesday morning, an unidentified individual shot a participant of the special military operation, who had returned home just a week ago, at point-blank range in the Moscow Region. The region’s Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case has been initiated for murder and illegal arms trafficking in connection with the incident.

Investigators stated that around 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on October 16, an unidentified person in a vehicle on a dirt road in the village of Melenki, the Moscow Region’s Solnechnogorsk District, fired at least three shots into the driver’s side window of a car driven by a local resident. The man was killed, and his car continued moving until it crashed into a house fence.