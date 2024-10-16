Russian airlines transportation to rise by 5.4% to 72.6 mln in April-October

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport forecasts a 5.4% increase in air traffic for April-October this year to 72.6 mln passengers, Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government.

"We forecast that based on the results of summer navigation from April to October, Russian airlines will transport 72.6 mln passengers with an increase of 5.4%," he said.

The Minister of Transport added that in April-September the number of passengers transported by air exceeded 63.2 mln. At the same time, in the summer Russian airlines transported almost 35 mln passengers, which is 4.3% more than last year.