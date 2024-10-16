MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The "victory plan" presented by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the Verkhovna Rada is a deliberate attempt to pull the West into a direct standoff with Russia, potentially escalating into a Third World War, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR political party leader Leonid Slutsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ presented in the Verkhovna Rada, is a not-so-subtle attempt to bait the West into a direct military standoff with Russia, with the risk of turning into a global war. With this set of brazen and provocative demands, the Ukrainian ‘fuhrer’ is trying to shirk responsibility for exterminating the Ukrainian people and blatantly shifts it to the West," the lawmaker noted.

Slutsky believes that this is not a "victory plan," but an "’escape from defeat’ plan for the bloody opportunist, who sold off his country to the neo-colonialists."

"For this purpose, he offers to ‘take off the masks’ and to let the NATO forces occupy combat positions on the Ukrainian anti-Russian military ground. Is the West ready to risk a nuclear conflict to save Zelensky’s hide?" he added.

According to the lawmaker, Zelensky’s plan offers no viable steps to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia’s victory is unavoidable," Slutsky concluded.