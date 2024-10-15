Residents to be obligatory evacuated from Kupyansk in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Kharkov Region military administration has announced obligatory evacuation of civilians from Kupyansk.

"Today, we made a decision on mandatory evacuation of the civilian population from Kupyansk communities, namely from Kupyansk and three more communities near the frontline," Oleg Sinegubov, the administration’s head, told the local television.

According to Sinegubov, this decision was motivated by "the worsening military situation."

It is planned to evacuate more than 7,000 people who will be accommodated in Kharkov and other settlements, he dded.