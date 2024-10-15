Ukrainians in Poland show no interest in fighting for Ukraine — Polish defense minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Attempts to create a so-called "Ukrainian legion" have not gotten off the ground because Ukrainians located in Poland want no part of this, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with Interia.

"There was no mass influx [of volunteers into the legion], nor the kind of interest we were expecting," the politician noted. "So far, only 300 people have signed up, even though we expected the legion to consist of 5,000-6,000 [volunteers]," the minister admitted.

On July 8, following his talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced the establishment of a Ukrainian volunteer military unit he dubbed the "Ukrainian legion" in Poland. According to him, any Ukrainian citizen situated in an EU country can enter the legion. They were supposed to be trained in Poland. The agreement on long term cooperation in defense and security signed by Tusk and Zelensky on that same day stipulates training Ukrainian servicemen in Poland as part of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian all-arms brigade agreement. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the opening of a volunteer recruitment center in Lublin.