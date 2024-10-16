Russian diplomat says US ‘can’t wait to see’ things flare up in Korean peninsula

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The US is the only country that raises the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She was commenting on the US State Department's appeal to North Korea to stop actions that increase the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula.

"A classic American trick: Provoke an escalation of the situation and then blame everything on those whom they forced to act against their will. The only country that indeed increases the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula, and the Asia-Pacific as a whole, is the US. They can’t wait to see how things flare up there as well," the diplomat said on Telegram.

At the same time, Zakharova emphasized that North Korea and Japan, whom she described as "critical security points in the region" are under US pressure and "lack [political] will to shake off the yoke of US manipulations.".