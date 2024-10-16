Lavrov, Brazil’ foreign minister discuss BRICS summit, Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian and Brazilian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mauro Vieira spoke by phone to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and preparations for a BRICS summit in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Substantive discussion was given to preparations for the 16th BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24, as well as certain aspects of the group’s activities," the ministry said. "Some issues relating to the Ukrainian crisis were also touched upon."

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members. Russia holds the group’s rotating presidency this year and will host a BRICS summit in the city of Kazan from October 22-24.