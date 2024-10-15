MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The front of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk area may collapse within a month, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

During a Soloviev Live TV broadcast, he pointed out that the enemy had suffered serious and significant losses in the Kursk area. According to the commander, the settlements captured by the Russian servicemen give confidence that the enemy "will be forced to flee, otherwise it will end up being encircled."

"If we observe the events on the entire front, that is, in about ten areas in total, where the units of the Russian Defense Ministry are advancing, we can see that the prospects of the ministry and its units are quite serious and massive. I think that within a month we will see the enemy front collapsing," Alaudinov said.