Biden to depart to Berlin to meet with Steinmeier, Scholz on Thursday

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will travel to Berlin, where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on October 17, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

According to the spokeswoman, Biden will discuss a number of bilateral issues and international agenda with the German leaders, including the Ukrainian crisis. Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Germany and Angola on October 10-15, but he postponed his visits over the approaching Hurricane Milton. According to Jean-Pierre, now Biden plans to visit Angola in early December.