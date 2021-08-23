Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle

MOSCOW, August 23. / TASS /.The Kalashnikov Group announced the pre-order for the newest Ultima cyber weapon, the company press service said in a statement on Monday.

The gun can be pre-ordered online.

"We are presenting the newest SMART shotgun MP-155 Ultima. It is already available for pre-order at Kalashnikov.Market," the press service said. The gun is made based on the reliable classic MP-155 hunting rifle. "On-board PC with a digital display, clock, compass, stopwatch, timer, shot counter and cartridge remaining indicator," the press release said, adding that the external elements are made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and high-tech polymers. The preliminary price of the new weapon is approximately 130,000 rubles. The MP-155 Ultima rifle was first presented last year at the Army-2020 forum, while the it was first shown to the international community at the Abu Dhabi IDEX 2021 exhibition.