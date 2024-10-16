Russian forces liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated two communities in the Donbass region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Krasny Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 40 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 40 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 92nd air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Bolshiye Prokhody and Maliye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 40 personnel and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd, 44th and 53rd mechanized, 77th airmobile and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Berestovoye, Zelyony Gai and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 54th and 28th mechanized and 3rd tank brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 430 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South repels seven Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled seven Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 710 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 46th airmobile, 5th assault and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Ilyinka, Kurakhovo, Dyleyevka, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka and Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airmobile and 54th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 710 personnel, two pickup trucks and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 465 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 67th and 150th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 101st and 111th territorial defense and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vishnyovoye, Novoselidovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Selidovo and Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed 10 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 100th and 157th mechanized, 25th airborne and 142nd infantry brigades, 78th air assault regiment, 49th and 425th assault battalions and 38th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 110th and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Dobrovolye and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 152nd jaeger brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, three motor vehicles and a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 65th mechanized, 141st infantry, 35th marine infantry, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kreshchenovka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 75 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Mandat-B1E electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian naval drone warehouse over past day

Russian forces destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian naval drones over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a naval drone warehouse and struck a military airfield’s infrastructure, two explosives and ammunition enterprises, an oil refinery supplying fuel to the Ukrainian army, Neptune coastal defense anti-ship and S-200 surface-to-air missile launchers. In addition, they inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 138 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 56 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,704 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,632 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,472 multiple rocket launchers, 16,246 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,295 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.