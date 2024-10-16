UN currently doesn’t confirm secretary-general will attend BRICS summit

UNITED NATIONS, October 16. /TASS/. The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not yet ready to confirm he has plans to attend a BRICS summit in Russia next week.

"We do not have any travel to confirm at this time," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the secretary-general.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier told TASS that Guterres announced his intention to attend the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan when he was meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place from October 22-24.