Russian warplanes destroy training base of terrorists in Idlib zone — military

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated a training camp and an ammunition depot of terrorists in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, said Oleg Igansyuk, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on nine militant bases. A training base and an ammunition depot were also destroyed," Ignasyuk said.

The strikes were delivered with the goal of preventing radical groups from attacking territories controlled by the Syrian government with drones and multiple rocket launchers.

In the past day, the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia) from the Idlib de-escalation zone opened fire on Syrian pro-government forces in the area three times in the past day. A serviceman was wounded when a quadcopter drone dropped explosives on positions of pro-government troops.