UN peacekeepers say Israeli tank fired at their watchtower in Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon reported a new shelling of its positions by Israeli troops in the border region of Kafer Kela.

Israel’s Merkava tank fired at the force’s watchtower and damaged some equipment, the UNIFL said on X. No peacekeepers were hurt in the incident.

"Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position," the X post said. "We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times."

The UNIFL said on October 10 that the Israel Defense Forces fired on its command center in Ras Naqoura, wounding two peacekeepers. Another two UNIFL members sustained injuries on October 11, and one more peacekeeper suffered a gunshot wound on October.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said the UN force had earlier turned down Israeli demands to move their observation posts 5 kilometers from the Lebanon-Israel border line that they patrol.