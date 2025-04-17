Disinformation campaign against Russia seeks to subvert dialogue with US — envoy

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A slew of countries are trying to undermine the negotiations between Russia and the United States via disinformation and other methods, said Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for economic cooperation with foreign states.

"A lot of people, structures, and countries are trying to disrupt our dialogue with the United States. American media outlets are putting out a lot of propaganda against Russia," he told reporters after talks with US special envoy Steven Witkoff.

Dmitriev, who is also head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that given the confusion this could cause, it’s crucial to clearly express Russia’s position, which was done during the meeting with Witkoff.

"There is a very useful dialogue going on, but it is taking place under very difficult circumstances, constant attacks and rampant disinformation," he added. Dmitriev emphasized the importance of a direct dialogue between Russia and the United States amid these conditions.

On April 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg with Ukraine being at the center of their discussion. Dmitriev showed Witkoff around the city.