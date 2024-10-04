Top Kazakh security official cautions CIS against threat from global terrorist wing

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. ISIS-K, a wing of the Islamic State international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), continues to pose a threat to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and it is set to ramp up activity, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev warned.

"The clandestine activity of ISIS-K remains a significant threat to CIS member states," the top Kazakh security official said in opening remarks at the 55th meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of National Security Enforcement Agencies and Special Services in Astana. "Recent terrorist attacks show that the group is getting set to do more and continue targeting global security," he added.

Also, Sagimbayev maintained, there is an increased threat of transborder crime, illegal migration and arms smuggling in the post-Soviet space. "Growing threats require us to strengthen cooperation within the Council," he argued.

Delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center are taking part in the meeting. Prior to it, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted a welcome ceremony for the heads of delegations.