Oslo's new requirements paralyze Russian diplomatic missions in Norway — MFA

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Oslo's new demands to reduce the number of Russian diplomats actually paralyze the activity of the relevant agencies in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Norwegian authorities, the Russian Embassy in Norway, along with the Consulate General in Kirkenes and Barentsburg, has been forced to reduce the number of accredited diplomats to meet the so-called quota as of October 17," she stated.

"Oslo's ultimatums make it extremely difficult for Russian foreign missions in Norway to operate, and this is what Oslo's decisions are aimed at, they actually paralyze the activities of our foreign missions in some areas," she added.

Zakharova noted that Russia will take this latest unfriendly move into account when shaping its future approach toward Norway. "We promise that responsive and sensitive measures from our side will definitely follow," she emphasized.