Russian industrial producers’ prices up 0.5% in September — statistics

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, prices of Russian industrial goods producers moved up by 0.5% month on month in September 2024, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat reports.

In mining operations, prices gained 35.3% for milled peat for the agricultural sector and 13.3% for amber. Prices dropped by 11.8% for natural crushed stone, 4.9% for marble and other limestone for monuments or construction, 4.1% for coking coal and nickel concentrates, and 3.4% for dewatered, desalinated and stabilized oil.

In the processing sector, the rise in prices was noted for ferrous metals or aluminum structures and structural parts, bars, angles, sheets, profiles and the like items (+8.7%), ferrous metals grates, meshes and enclosures (+8.5%), and services of metal processing and application of coatings on them (+4.4%). In the meantime, prices lost 14.1% for reservoirs, cylinders and the like metal tanks and 11.4% for auxiliary equipment used together with steam boilers.

In the coke and petroleum products segment, prices gained 61.1% for gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas , 25.8% for liquefied propane and butane, and 8% for the AI-80 grade motor gasoline. Prices fell by 11.5% for petroleum construction bitumen, 11% for roofing bitumen, and 9% for heavy fuel oil.

In foodstuffs production, the price hike was 18.2% for m·lange, 17.2% for salmon roe, 13.7% for dairy products, and 12.6% for preserved fish. Modified starch prices lost 12%.

In chemicals production, prices edged up by 41.9% for disinfectants, 35.7% for non-saturated monocarboxylic, cycloalkane, cycloalkene or cycloterpene acylic polycarboxylic acids and derivatives of these compounds, 30.8% for butadiene rubber, 23.4% for isoprene rubber and isoprene copolymers, 19.1% for argon, 17.4% for turpentine, 12.2% for commercial gas sulfur, and 11.9% for phenols. Propene (propylene) prices tumbled 18.7%.