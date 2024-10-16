Pier upgrade at Pacific Fleet base allowed 7 subs to enter service, Russian ministry says

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Modernization of a pier at a Pacific Fleet base has allowed seven submarines to enter service over the past few years, Commander of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces Vice Admiral Vladimir Dmitriyev said.

He made the statement in a report to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov as the minister was visiting the Kamchatka Region.

"This allowed the timely bringing into service of seven nuclear submarines, including five Borey class ballistic missile submarines and two Yasen class ones over the past few years," the vice admiral said.