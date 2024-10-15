Tula engineers deliver 4,000 kamikaze drones with computer vision to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Tula engineers have delivered 4,000 Ovod (Gadfly) innovative kamikaze drones with computer vision, self-destruct and multi-layered protection systems to Russian troops in the special military operation area, the Russian People’s Front told TASS on Tuesday.

"The drone features a special algorithm that helps capture contrasting pixels and seeks to clash with them. The principle is as follows: an operator sees a target through goggles, presses a button on the control panel and the UAV flies to it autonomously. It is unaffected by outside electronic interference or radio visibility impairment. Therefore, a combat mission is carried out more efficiently," Ovod drone developer Andrey Ivanov from the Tula Region said.

The drone features a remote detonation function, a self-destruct system and a payload-loading multilayered protection system, the People’s Front specified.

"The People’s Front helps engineers deliver devices to fighters at the frontline and sent a batch of 4,000 Ovod drones to troops in September," it said.

The Kulibin Club of the People’s Front selects, tests and supports serial production of the best innovations by Russian engineers. This initiative has helped deliver thousands of hi-tech electronic warfare systems to the frontline to counter enemy drones. Russian troops have also received quadcopters, self-propelled robotic carts and other innovative equipment.