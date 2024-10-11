Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are demoralized and rout when facing Russian troops advancing towards Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) on the Avdeyevka direction, according to commander of the Battlegroup Center deep reconnaissance squad, call sign ‘Yurist’.

"Our enemies, the Ukrainian armed forces, are fleeing. They are demoralized and try to rout without looking back at the first fire contact. Actually, we slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk, the enemy’s major logistical node," he said on a video, published by the Russian Defense Ministry.