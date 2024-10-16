Russian, Chinese sailors practice maritime rescue in East China Sea

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Crews of Russian and Chinese warships practiced a maritime rescue operation in the East China Sea, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press service said.

"Warships of the Russian and Chinese navies have held maritime rescue drills in the East China Sea," the fleet said. "A joint Russian-Chinese task force currently continues its patrol mission in the Asia Pacific region."

In accordance with the scenario of the drills, sailors responded to a mayday call issued by a civilian vessel in the vicinity. A Ka-27PS rescue helicopter was sent to the area. After examining the designated area, its crew located a "person in distress," simulated by a dummy. It was lifted aboard the helicopter by the Russian rescue team and flown to the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship, where it received first aid.

The Russian task force comprises the Admiral Panteleyev and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships. The Chinese Navy is represented by the Xining and Wuxi destroyers, the Linyi frigate and the Taihu integrated supply ship.

The Russian and Chinese warships began joint patrols after practicing air and anti-submarine defense at a joint exercise, headlined Interaction 2024. Among other things, the exercise included a number of practical drills in anti-submarine warfare and maritime rescue.