Russian embassy alarmed by anti-Russian sentiments in Germany

BERLIN, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is concerned with the rhetoric being thrown around inside the German government saying that the country should prepare for war with Russia, which is not threatening anyone, the Russian embassy in Berlin said.

"Russia is deeply concerned by the unconstructive rhetoric of German officials, special agencies and some individual politicians, calling for preparing for war with Russia as if it is inevitable. These claims are accompanied by baseless accusations of Russia plotting aggression, allegedly connected to attacking NATO in 4-5 years," the diplomatic mission noted. The embassy said that "the artificial hysteria in addition to stories about the growing 'hybrid threat' Russia poses result in calls for rapid mobilization in Germany and pumping even more arms and equipment into Ukraine."

Furthermore, diplomats recalled how the many attempts of Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain how baseless and ridiculous the claims about Russia potentially attacking a NATO country are have been completely ignored. "They still seek confrontation and escalation. This regrettable policy may have dangerous and unpredictable consequences," the statement stressed. The embassy also noted that this policy is based on faulty assumptions, since "it was not Russia who has been moving its military infrastructure closer towards the borders of NATO for decades, who has created dozens of military bases, encouraged coups and ignored its partners’ legitimate security concerns." "It was not Russia who broke promises and violated agreements, destroyed unique forms of cooperation, illegally took away other’s state assets, introduced tens of thousands of unlawful sanctions, including those against civilians simply due to their nationality," the message said.

Russia’s door always open

Russia consistently defends its vital interests and will continue to do so, the embassy emphasized. "This must be understood. Russia threatens no one and does not reject dialogue, but the attempts to intimidate our country, to force it into compliance are futile," the diplomats said. They strongly advised "those who like to constantly raise the stakes in relations with Russia <…> to not play with fire and study history."

German politicians, Bundeswehr and security agencies representatives have recently been speculating about the plausibility of a Russian attack on NATO territories. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such anti-Russian accusations. Notably, on July 24, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while commenting on a statement made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that supposes that Russia is a major threat to the European Union, characterized it as "incredible stupidity" and noted that it indicates a lack of knowledge "about her own history." Zakharova expressed hope that politicians in Germany would "realize the lack of prospects and counterproductivity of their anti-Russian line, as well as its danger for themselves.".