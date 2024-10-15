One in five munitions used by Ukrainian troops fails — defense minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Much of the ammunition used by the Ukrainian armed forces is defective, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, commenting on the government’s decision to allow the disposal of munitions directly in the combat zone.

"According to approximate calculations, up to 20% of munitions fail in the combat zone," he said, according to the Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel. "So we have developed a procedure, which will make it possible not only to dispose of dangerous items, but use them to benefit our troops."

Umerov explained that the "cabinet allowed to process explosive devices via mobile systems directly at the defusing locations, which will make it possible to obtain valuable products for our defense needs."

Previously, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported citing its sources that some ammunition, shipped to Ukraine by the West, is defective. According to the newspaper, these munitions were shipped under the Czech initiative and from the United States.