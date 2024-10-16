Trilateral Russia-Mongolia-China meeting at prime ministers’ level begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin began his working visit to Pakistan by a meeting with his counterparts from China and Mongolia, Li Qiang and Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

This is the first meeting at the level of heads of governments in this trilateral format.

The trilateral format of Russia, Mongolia and China was established in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on September 11, 2014, when the first trilateral summit took place. Back then, the three leaders agreed that cooperation in this format has huge potential and corresponds to national interests of their countries. They agreed to hold regular summits, including on sidelines of multilateral and regional events. Currently, China holds the rotating presidency in the group.

The Russian delegation to the talks, led by Mishustin, also includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov and other officials.