US unlikely to supply Ukraine with THAAD systems — military analyst

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The US is unlikely to supply Ukraine with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense system, military analyst Igor Korotchenko told TASS.

Earlier, the US Defense Department confirmed the delivery of a THAAD missile defense system to Israel to repel a potential Iranian missile attack on the country amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"I can hardly imagine that the Americans will supply Ukraine with THAAD anti-missile systems. The latest data allow us to say that we have an effective means to counter such systems: a reconnaissance-strike complex that allows to detect and destroy the most advanced and traditional Western missile defense systems. If it [the THAAD missile defense system] was to be destroyed by the Russian armed forces, it would mean a huge loss of image for the United States. That's why it seems that the THAAD missile defense systems will not be delivered to Ukraine," the expert said.

According to another military analyst, Mikhail Khodarenok, Ukraine will never receive the expensive THAAD systems for fear of technology leaks. "The THAAD system is a complex that partially has the capabilities even of a strategic anti-missile defense system. Firstly, it is a very expensive complex. And the Ukrainians want to get everything for free. Secondly, the loss of critical technologies is possible. This is what the US side fears. All these weapons that are delivered to Ukraine are being exported anyway. There is no cutting-edge technology in the equipment delivered to Ukraine that is unique to American systems. I don't think it [the THAAD system] will be handed over to Ukraine," he said.

Korotchenko, in turn, pointed out that the Western countries will continue to supply Ukraine with the old versions of the Patriot missile system or the European ISIS-T and NASAMS systems. According to the military analyst, the anti-missile properties of the Patriot system are limited. "The Russian reconnaissance-strike complex allowed to increase the effectiveness of attacks aimed at destroying the US-made Patriot systems in Ukraine," Korotchenko emphasized.