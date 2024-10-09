IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. Major General Ebrahim Jabbari, an advisor to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed reports that parked Israeli F-35 jets were destroyed during a recent Iranian missile strike on Israel's infrastructure.

"In this operation, Iran's missiles successfully struck important military facilities and hangars of Israeli criminals' F-35 fighter jets, which destroyed a significant number of these fighters. This was only a small part of the defense capabilities of our country's armed forces," the Iranian Defense Ministry's press service quoted the general as saying.

"The Americans and Zionists (meaning Israel - TASS) used all their latest weapons to confront us during Operation True Promise 2, but from a military and intelligence standpoint, they were taken off guard by the suddenness [of the operation]," Jabbari said. Iran referred to the recent missile strike on Israel as Operation True Promise 2, an extension of True Promise 1, an Iranian attack on Israel in April 2024 in response to Israeli shelling of the Islamic Republic's consulate in Damascus.

Earlier, Iran's ShafaqNA news agency reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.