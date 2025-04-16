MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Kiev and Washington have made progress on a minerals deal, which will be recorded in a memorandum of intent that is already being finalized, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Our technical teams have worked very hard together on the agreement - there has been substantial progress. Legal teams have put the right accents in the draft agreement. We have agreed with the American side to record this progress in a memorandum of intent - we are preparing to finalize the deal soon," Sviridenko, who is also Economics Minister, said.

Sviridenko added that work is underway on specific points of the basic agreement, saying that "a lot has already been worked out."