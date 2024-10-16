China, Russia, Mongolia ready to boost mutual trust, cooperation — premier

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. China, Russia, and Mongolia are prepared to strengthen mutual trust, deepen comprehensive cooperation, and enhance coordination, Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated during the trilateral meeting of the leaders of the three nations.

"In a complex and volatile international environment, strengthening and optimizing trilateral cooperation is a strategic choice made by the three countries, reflecting the real need for national development," said Li Qiang.

The official emphasized that this cooperation aligns with shared aspirations and the prevailing global trends. "China is ready to strengthen mutual trust with Russia and Mongolia, enhance coordination, remove obstacles, and deepen trilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," the premier stated.

He emphasized that this year marks 75 years since the establishment of China-Russia and China-Mongolia diplomatic relations, as well as ten years since the establishment of the China-Russia-Mongolia trilateral framework.

Prerequisites for the meeting

Mongolian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene noted that the establishment of a trilateral mechanism for heads of government lays the groundwork for more effective preparation of meetings between the leaders of Mongolia, Russia, and China, as well as for supporting the implementation of major joint projects.

"I would also like to congratulate you on the 85th anniversary of the joint victory at the Khalkhin Gol River. I am addressing Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin - I know that your grandfather participated in this battle," he said.