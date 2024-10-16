Kazakhstan not ready to join BRICS — presidential spokesman

ASTANA, October 16. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities do not plan to submit an application to join BRICS at this time, presidential spokesman Berik Uali told Tengrinews.

He pointed out that the president has been asked to consider joining BRICS. "These proposals are being carefully considered by the head of state. On his instructions, they are being analyzed by the relevant government agencies to see if this meets Kazakhstan's national interests. However, at this time, and probably in the foreseeable future, Kazakhstan will refrain from submitting an application to join BRICS, taking into account the multi-stage membership review process, as well as other factors related to the future development of this association," the spokesman said.

According to him, Kazakhstan "follows with interest the development of BRICS and supports the calls to the founding member states to work on the establishment of a just, democratic world order, free from hegemony and superpowers."

"The president (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - TASS) has repeatedly promoted the UN as a universal and indispensible organization, on the platform of which parties can and must discuss all topical international issues, including those related to the creation of a just world order," Uali pointed out.

The spokesman said that according to Tokayev, "the UN has its shortcomings, but there are no alternative organizations, so that’s why it needs the support of the international community." Tokayev believes that the UN Charter must serve as the basis of the international legal system, and no one has the right to interfere with the principles enshrined in this founding document, Uali added.

"The president has already expressed his regret over the inability of the UN Security Council to make important and fateful decisions. That is why he believes it is necessary to start reforming the UN Security Council after broad consultations with UN member states, taking into account the interests of all countries," the spokesman underscored.