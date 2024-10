DONETSK, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian troops have taken a key motorway interchange to the south of Chasov Yar under their control, a source in the security agencies told TASS.

"There is certain progress in the Chasov Yar area. We have seized a key interchange to the south of the city," the source told the agency.

The situation in the outskirts of Chasov Yar has been deteriorating for the Ukrainian unit, according to the source.