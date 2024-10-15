China voices concern about situation on Korean peninsula — MFA

BEIJING, October 15. /TASS/. China is concerned about the developments on the Korean peninsula and remains committed to the political settlement of differences, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on the reports about the blowing up of roads near the inter-Korean border.

"As a neighboring country of the [Korean] peninsula, China is concerned about the development of the situation and tendencies in North Korea-South Korea relations. Tensions on the peninsula do not serve common interests. The key priority is to avoid further escalation of conflicts," the official spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted.

She also emphasized that "China’s position on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and promoting a political solution to the peninsula issue remains unchanged."

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces reported that the North Korean military had blown up parts of roads leading to South Korea in the east and west of the peninsula. According to the South Korean side, the People’s Republic military personnel are continuing "additional activities using heavy equipment."