Bookmakers give Trump 53.7% chance of winning US election

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. Bookmakers estimate the probability of US Republican Party candidate Donald Trump winning the presidential election at an average of 53.7%, the Election Betting Odds portal reported.

According to it, US Vice President Kamala Harris has an average 45.7% chance of winning the presidency.

However, the latest opinion polls show that Harris, who is running for the highest office from the Democrats, is ahead of Trump. Thus, according to a survey conducted October 4-8 by ABC in cooperation with the Ipsos pollster, she has a lead of 2 percentage points over her opponent.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, who is the Republican Party’s nominee, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state’s top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.