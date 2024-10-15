MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Representatives of Democratic and Republican parties demand that Ukraine lower the mobilization age to 18 years from the current 25 years, said Sergey Leshchenko, adviser to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president's office.

"As long as this information has surfaced, I can confirm: American politicians from both parties are pressing President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky on the question of why Ukraine does not mobilize people between the ages of 18 years and 25 years. The partners have this reasoning: When the US fought in Vietnam, people were sent there from the age of 19 years. So, the Americans say this: Western weapons alone are not enough. Mobilization from the age of 18 years is required," he said.

"So far Zelensky has not given in," Leshchenko continued.

Ukraine announced general mobilization in March 2022. Initially, it applied to men aged 27 years to 60 years, but in April 2024 the permitted mobilization age was reduced to 25 years. Yet, Ukraine continues to maintain that its military has a critical shortage of men. In early October, the chairman of the legislature’s committee for national security, defense and intelligence, Roman Kostenko, called for allowing the mobilization of Ukrainians from the age of 18.