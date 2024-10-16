Domestic problems should not make US stop support to other states — Harris

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for the US presidency, believes that Washington should not end its support to other countries for the sake of resolving domestic issues.

During an interview to iHeartRadio, Harris was asked why Washington is helping others despite acute domestic problems. She replied: "We can do it all and we do."

"I maintain very strongly, America should never pull ourselves away from our responsibility as a world leader, and that is in the best interest of our national security each one of us as Americans and our standing in the world," she continued.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, who is the Republican Party’s nominee, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state’s top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.